Moto opens flagship EV charging site
Reading Time: < 1 minute
MOTORWAY services operator Moto is launching its flagship electric vehicle site at new Rugby Services following a £40 million investment programme.
It will feature 24 ultra-rapid EV charging points, 12 Tesla and 12 Electric Highway, making it the largest ultra-rapid charging site on the motorway.
The ultra-rapid 350kW direct current (DC) chargers will have the capability to add up to 100 miles of range in less than five minutes and will accept contactless payment.
Moto said it has 28 sites set to have ultra-rapid chargers by the end of this year. The aim is to have all Moto services with at least six ultra-rapid chargers by the end of 2022, as part of a long-term, £100 million investment programme, including an upgrade to all existing 50kW chargers by the end of July 2021 for greater charging power ahead of increased ‘staycation’ traffic.
Following the blueprint of the new Rugby site, Moto is planning a further 24 ultra-rapid charger locations at Reading, Thurrock, and Exeter by the end of 2021.
Moto predicts that by 2030 as many as 3 in 10 drivers could be pulling into motorway service areas in an electric vehicle.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
