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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/motor-insurance-premiums-to-rise-12-in-2027-as-claims-costs-hit-record-levels/

UK motor insurance premiums are forecast to rise by 12% in 2027 as claims costs continue to increase, according to figures highlighted by AutoProtect Group.

Data from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) showed that motor insurers paid out £3.2bn in claims during the third quarter of 2026, matching the record level recorded in the previous quarter.

The average motor insurance claim also reached £4,900 in Q3, reflecting increasing vehicle repair costs.

Professional services firm EY has forecast a 12% increase in motor insurance premiums next year, as insurers face continued pressure from rising claims expenditure.

AutoProtect Group said the expected increase strengthened the case for minor accident protection products, particularly for motorists seeking to preserve their no-claims bonuses and avoid excessive-damage charges at the end of vehicle finance agreements.

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Mike Edwards, chief revenue officer at AutoProtect Group, said: “Minor accident damage is a daily reality for today’s drivers and that irritating ding or scratch, however it occurred, is not something that needs to impact their no-claims bonus or lead to end-of-finance contract excessive-damage charges.

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“Minor damage protection mitigates this risk, which is rising as today’s cars get even bigger.”

The company also highlighted the growing proportion of larger vehicles on UK roads, with SUVs accounting for 30% of the car parc.