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Motor Ombudsman recognised for part-worn tyre awareness campaign

The Michelin Tyre PLC-sponsored award was presented at TyreSafe’s 20th anniversary gala dinner.

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Motor Ombudsman recognised for part-worn tyre awareness campaign
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The Motor Ombudsman has won the 2026 TyreSafe Online and Social Media Award for its ‘WORN-WARN’ campaign, which highlights the risks associated with buying and fitting part-worn tyres.

The Michelin Tyre PLC-sponsored award was presented at TyreSafe’s 20th anniversary gala dinner at The Belfry Hotel & Resort in Warwickshire.

The accolade marks the third time The Motor Ombudsman has won the category and follows its success in 2025 with the ‘Make Time for Tyres’ campaign.

The ‘WORN-WARN’ initiative was launched at the UK Garage & Bodyshop Event and was supported by The Motor Ombudsman-accredited garage group Lindleys Autocentres.

The campaign followed research commissioned by The Motor Ombudsman which found that nearly one-third of UK adults would consider buying part-worn tyres if their existing tyres needed replacing, primarily due to financial pressures.

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The research also found that younger motorists were more likely to consider purchasing second-hand tyres, prompting the organisation to focus on raising awareness of the potential safety implications.

The campaign combined press and social media activity with the launch of an enhanced tyre information portal on The Motor Ombudsman’s website.

The resource includes videos covering tyre maintenance, information on the risks associated with part-worn tyres and a range of digital educational materials.

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Vanessa Horsey, senior marketing manager at The Motor Ombudsman, said: “We are delighted that ‘WORN-WARN’ has been recognised by TyreSafe with the 2026 Online and Social Media Award as the charity celebrates a significant milestone.

“This campaign was created to address a very real and growing issue for motorists, as financial pressures continue to influence maintenance decisions, meaning more drivers may be tempted by what can appear to be a cheaper alternative that ultimately puts cost before safety.

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“There is plenty more work to do to educate motorists in this space, and we will have a sustained messaging campaign to encourage motorists to think twice before cutting corners on one of the most critical safety components on a vehicle.”

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Stuart Lovatt, chair of TyreSafe, said: “For the Online and Social Media category of the TyreSafe Awards, the judges were looking for a campaign that masterfully blended digital reach with consumer trust.

“The Motor Ombudsman harnessed the power of social media and online platforms not just to build noise, but to drive profound, life-saving awareness.

“By using highly strategic, engaging digital content alongside easily accessible information hubs, they broke down complex tyre safety regulations into clear, actionable advice for everyday motorists.

“Their online presence succeeded in turning routine vehicle maintenance into an active, positive digital conversation that reached millions across the UK. Congratulations to The Motor Ombudsman on another very well-deserved award.”

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