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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/motor-ombudsman-recognised-for-part-worn-tyre-awareness-campaign/

The Motor Ombudsman has won the 2026 TyreSafe Online and Social Media Award for its ‘WORN-WARN’ campaign, which highlights the risks associated with buying and fitting part-worn tyres.

The Michelin Tyre PLC-sponsored award was presented at TyreSafe’s 20th anniversary gala dinner at The Belfry Hotel & Resort in Warwickshire.

The accolade marks the third time The Motor Ombudsman has won the category and follows its success in 2025 with the ‘Make Time for Tyres’ campaign.

The ‘WORN-WARN’ initiative was launched at the UK Garage & Bodyshop Event and was supported by The Motor Ombudsman-accredited garage group Lindleys Autocentres.

The campaign followed research commissioned by The Motor Ombudsman which found that nearly one-third of UK adults would consider buying part-worn tyres if their existing tyres needed replacing, primarily due to financial pressures.

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The research also found that younger motorists were more likely to consider purchasing second-hand tyres, prompting the organisation to focus on raising awareness of the potential safety implications.

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The campaign combined press and social media activity with the launch of an enhanced tyre information portal on The Motor Ombudsman’s website.

The resource includes videos covering tyre maintenance, information on the risks associated with part-worn tyres and a range of digital educational materials.