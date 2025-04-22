A study conducted by The Motor Ombudsman has found that UK car owners are delaying essential vehicle maintenance, often risking serious mechanical problems and safety issues in the process.

The research surveyed 125 vehicle repairers across the UK.

According to 79% of respondents, not having the engine timing belt replaced at the required manufacturer-recommended intervals was subject to the most common delay by customers.

The timing belt, which should be replaced every 60,000 to 100,000 miles, costs £600 to replace; however, if neglected, it can cause severe engine damage or failure, resulting in a £5,400 engine replacement bill.

Changing the oil and filter between services was the second most often delayed (72%), due to this often being perceived as low urgency.

Worn tyres were reported by 58% of respondents, engine oil leaks were reported by 49%, and replacing worn brake pads was reported by 39%.

80% of respondents highlighted that household financial strain was a major factor behind the delays in resolving mechanical issues, despite the fact that, minor issues going unaddressed can escalate into more expensive problems.

Bill Fennell, chief ombudsman at The Motor Ombudsman, said: “Neglecting repairs can lead to significant damage, legal penalties, and safety hazards.”

71% of respondents claimed that drivers often delay repairs until MOT test failures force them to act, and 73% said customers typically tend to wait until a fault becomes highly noticeable or impacts driving ability before repairing.

Rebecca Pullan, managing director at The Motor Ombudsman-accredited Carmaster Garage in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, said: “If a car is still usable, and a problem is not immediately visible, it may prove an inviting prospect to continue driving and delay incurring any repair bills until a much bigger problem is apparent, by which time the issue may be either too expensive to rectify or too late to fix.

“As tempting as it may be to avoid paying out for repairs, this often proves a false economy, and we are therefore reinforcing to motorists that it’s absolutely crucial to visit a garage as soon as they identify something may be wrong, to nip any issues in the bud there and then.”

The Motor Ombudsman advised drivers to conduct regular basic checks, act on dashboard warnings, and consider budgeting tools like service plans or extended warranties to help manage maintenance costs.