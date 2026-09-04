Motorists “being fleeced” by up to £15 per tank, FairFuelUK claims
Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK, said: "Wholesale diesel and petrol have barely moved – yet retail prices have soared and stayed high."
UK motorists are paying £10 to £15 more per tank than wholesale fuel price trends justify, according to new analysis from FairFuelUK.
The campaign group analysed DESNZ monthly retail fuel prices alongside ONS refined-petroleum wholesale indices converted into pence per litre, and claimed that retail-wholesale margins have widened significantly over the past 12 months.
For diesel, FairFuelUK said wholesale prices increased by 1.2%, from 76.7p per litre to 77.6p, while retail prices rose 18.9%, from 153p to 182p.
The calculated margin increased by 36.8%, from 76.3p to 104.4p per litre.
For petrol, wholesale prices increased by 1.4%, from 62.3p per litre to 63.2p, while retail prices rose 12.2%, from 148p to 166p.
FairFuelUK calculated that the margin increased by 20.0%, from 85.7p to 102.8p per litre.
Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK, said: “This data proves what drivers have known for years: pump prices shoot up like a rocket when wholesale rises, but drift down like a feather when wholesale falls.
“Wholesale diesel and petrol have barely moved – yet retail prices have soared and stayed high.