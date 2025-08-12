Motorists caught with unroadworthy vehicles up 52% in 12 months, finds RAC

Data analysed by the RAC’s mobile servicing and repairs division found people receiving penalty points for driving unroadworthy vehicles has increased by 52% over the course of 12 months.

Following a Freedom of Information request to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), the RAC found that 13,109 penalty point endorsements were given to drivers in 2024 for driving vehicles with defective brakes, tyres, steering or other problems.

This was an increase of 4,495 endorsements compared to 8,614 in 2023. The offence receives three penalty points which stay on drivers’ licences for four years.

The RAC said the figures were just the beginning when it comes to the total number of unroadworthy vehicles on the roads – as they only represent those who have been caught.

With vehicles failing nearly 10 million MOTs a year, the actual number of those that are not mechanically sound but are still being driven is likely to be far higher, according to the RAC.

Driving a vehicle with defective tyres was the biggest reason drivers received points last year, with 8,945 people being stopped and having their licences endorsed – up 44% on the 6,196 drivers in 2023.

It was a rise in the number of people caught driving vehicles with defective brakes that saw the largest year-on-year increase.

A total of 1,190 drivers received penalty points for this in 2024, up from 181 a year earlier.

An additional 2,974 points were given to drivers for other problems related to the roadworthiness of their vehicles such as defective steering, increasing by a third (33%) from 2,237 in 2023.

Analysis of the data shows that all but two regions saw a rise in drivers receiving endorsements for unroadworthy vehicles last year compared to the year before.

The largest increases were recorded in the East Midlands (87% increase, from 374 drivers in 2023 to 700 last year) and central Scotland (50% increase, from 46 drivers in 2023 to 69 last year).

The only locations where drivers received fewer points were mid Wales (a fall from 42 to 38 drivers) and South West Wales (a fall from 109 to 100 drivers).

Nick Mullender, team leader of RAC mobile servicing and repairs, said: “The steep increase in drivers receiving points on their licences for unroadworthy vehicles is a cause for alarm as it could indicate more drivers are running the gauntlet and driving unsafe vehicles – although it’s also possible more drivers are being caught by the police.

“Whether it’s brakes, tyres, steering or something else, every mechanical component in a vehicle plays a critical role in ensuring it can be driven safely and confidently.

“By getting the behind the wheel of vehicles that are defective, a minority of drivers are needlessly putting the law-abiding majority at serious risk.

“We should be thankful the police were able to detect those drivers included in our analysis.

“But unfortunately, for every person caught there will doubtless be more who are knowingly in charge of unroadworthy vehicles that could be involved in completely avoidable collisions in the future.

“In many cases, it’s likely that a driver has been pulled over for an entirely different reason, only for a police officer to then discover the vehicle they’re responsible for isn’t road legal.

“Every driver has a legal responsibility to ensure the vehicle they’re driving is roadworthy, even between regular services and MOTs.

“We strongly urge drivers to keep on top of routine maintenance and get any issues checked by a well-qualified mobile mechanic or reputable garage.

“This is where our nationwide network of RAC Mobile Mechanicscomes in – they can complete vehicle diagnostic checks to identify the source of problems, as well as carrying out full and interims services and a wide range of repairs including brake replacements, all from a customer’s home or work address.

“So, there’s never been an easier way to keep a car safe on the road.”

Of all locations where there is data, the RAC’s analysis found more drivers in Greater London received penalty points for using unroadworthy vehicles than in any other part of the country – 1,765 last year, up from 1,464 in 2023 (21% increase).

Yorkshire and the Humber was second, with 1,373 drivers receiving endorsements in 2024, up from 1,042 a year earlier (32% rise).

Marc Clothier, chief superintendent at the National Roads Policing Operation for Intelligence and Investigations, said: “These figures are shocking and if you are driving an unroadworthy vehicle with defects such as tyres or brakes, you are not only putting yourself at risk but you are putting the lives of other road users at risk too.

“Ensuring your vehicle is roadworthy and safe to drive is your responsibility and we would encourage everyone to routinely check their vehicle before getting behind the wheel.”