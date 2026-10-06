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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/motorplan-joins-motor-ombudsman-warranty-code/

MotorPlan has gained accreditation to The Motor Ombudsman Motor Industry Code of Practice for Vehicle Warranty Products.

The Leicestershire-based vehicle maintenance provider joins a portfolio of businesses signed up to the Chartered Trading Standards Institute-approved code, which is followed by around 70% of the automotive sector’s major warranty providers.

The code sets out commitments covering areas including advertising and promotional material, point-of-sale information, insured products, agency sales and internal complaints management.

MotorPlan’s accreditation also gives the business access to The Motor Ombudsman’s Business Information Line and allows it to signpost customers to its free independent and impartial Alternative Dispute Resolution service when complaints cannot be resolved directly.

MotorPlan will also be able to participate in the Vehicle Warranty Products Code committee and industry insight meetings, as well as access webinars, training initiatives and events.

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From next year, the company and its employees will also be eligible for nomination by customers for The Motor Ombudsman’s annual Star Awards.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Andrew Brown, subscriber operations manager at The Motor Ombudsman, said: “We are delighted to welcome MotorPlan to our Vehicle Warranty Products Code.

“This reflects a clear commitment to putting customers first and upholding the highest standards expected of those operating in today’s highly competitive vehicle warranty sector.