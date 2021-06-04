Reading Time: 2 minutes

RESEARCH last year by BNP Paribas Personal Finance revealed how an increasing awareness of the environment is impacting upon car buyers’ purchasing decisions.

Almost 50% of those questioned said they would consider a hybrid and 33% an electric model when making their next purchase.

The report also revealed a growing divide in the perception and purchasing decisions between city and country populations. In large cities, 55% of those surveyed said they planned to invest in a hybrid vehicle, compared to 42% in smaller towns and rural areas.

This could, in part be accredited to the introduction of travel constraints such as the low emissions zones being introduced in some cities.

BNP Paribas Personal Finance said it is evident from this research that hybrid and electric vehicles are going to become increasingly important when it comes to the health of the new car market.

It added: “As a developing trend the public is very much on board with government efforts to encourage the sales of environmentally-friendly vehicles and we only expect to see this develop further in coming years.”

There is certainly no shortage of hybrid cars on the market. Most manufacturers have something in their line up.

Pick of the bunch according to the judges in this year’s Business Motoring Awards is the Kia Niro Hybrid which delivers the high efficiency and low running costs of a petrol-electric car with the style, practicality and desirability of a compact crossover.

It is based on a Hyundai Group platform which will only ever be used for electrified vehicles, and has an all-new powertrain featuring a 1.6-litre, 104bhp internal combustion engine and a 32kW (43bhp) electric motor driving through a six-speed auto dual-clutch automatic transmission.

This advanced power system ensures Niro is capable of up to 58.9mpg, with CO2 emissions from only 110g/km, with the 16-inch wheels and tyres fitted to grade ‘2’. The figures for grade ‘3’ models is 54.3mpg and 119g/km, while level ‘4’ manages 53.3mpg and 120g/km.

Available with the latest connectivity and active safety technologies, including a Telematics System with UVO Connect Services, wireless smartphone charging, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection, smart adaptive cruise control and Lane Keeping Assist, blind spot and rear cross traffic warning systems the Niro offers the latest connectivity and driver assistance features.

The Kia Fleet and Business Support package starts with the sales experience at dealership level. As Fleet has become increasingly important to the brand, the customer will find all of its 190 dealers willing and able to supply to business customers.

However, there is also a core of approximately half the network who have achieved ‘Business Champion‘ status, meaning they are particularly conversant with different acquisition methods and business needs.

Then at the highest level, there are 30 specialist dealers who are able to offer a real consultative service to business users of all sizes.

All dealers have access to Kia’s Contract Hire facility which offers very competitive rates on operating leases which can include maintenance if required.

Kia’s 7 year warranty package on all its cars underpins customer peace of mind and also enhances our residual values.

Dealers will offer a while you wait service option to minimise driver downtime and most of our outlets are committed to fixed price servicing charter arrangements for fleet and business customers.

Kia UK sees itself as a provider of Mobility solutions and has a network of regionally distributed dealers, who can offer short term, flexible daily rental for fleet customers.

