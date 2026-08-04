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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mp-visits-rivervale-leasing-to-discuss-eved-electric-minibuses/

MP for East Worthing and Shoreham Tom Rutland visited Rivervale Leasing, to discuss eVED and support for community electric minibuses.

Rivervale raised concerns over the impact of eVED on businesses and drivers, especially on the refund process, if a vehicle is returned, sold, or travels fewer miles than expected.

The company estimated that a total tax burden of £1.3m across the constituency would be created through eVED, around £200 per driver.

The British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA), which Rivervale Leasing is a member of, said that eVED is the wrong tax at the wrong time, and that it could reduce demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

During Rutland’s visit, Rivervale Leasing also discussed the barriers facing the minibus sector, namely the exclusion of electric minibuses from the Plug-in Van Grant, and concerns over licencing.

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Drivers who received their car licence after 1997 do not have the D1 entitlement needed to drive many minibuses, and more than 2.9 million D1 licence holders are expected to reach 70 years old within the next five years.

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Rivervale Leasing warned that community transport is increasingly reliant on a shrinking and ageing pool of drivers, putting the sector at risk.

Rutland said: “It was great to visit Rivervale, meet the team and hear directly about the issues affecting the business, its customers and the wider community.