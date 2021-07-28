AS electric vehicles become increasingly popular, MPS on the Transport Select Committee said people must be protected from excessive pricing for public charging.

With home charging considerably cheaper than using public charge points, the MPs said those who are less able to afford it may feel pressured adding that the charging infrastructure needs to be more accessible and reliable, ensuring those in rural areas have equal access.

They added that property developers should also be required to provide public charging points, and councils should make sure charging infrastructure is built.

Transport Select Committee Chair Huw Merriman said: “Charging electric vehicles should be convenient, straightforward and inexpensive and drivers must not be disadvantaged by where they live or how they charge their vehicles.”

The committee said industry must use pricing “to change consumer charging behaviour to a ‘little but often’ approach and at times when the National Grid can meet total demand”.