MSL Property Care Services enhances fleet with Ogilvie’s Nissan vans

Yorkshire-based property maintenance firm MSL Property Care Services has added eight new Nissan Primastar vans to its fleet through mobility specialists Ogilvie Fleet, marking what is expected to be the company’s final diesel van order before transitioning to electric vehicles.

The Halifax-based business currently operates a fleet of 22 vehicles – comprising eight vans and 14 company cars – all supplied by Ogilvie Fleet. The car fleet is already 100% plug-in, featuring a mix of battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, demonstrating the company’s commitment to greener operations.

Jeremy Harrison, managing director at MSL Property Care Services, said: “We’re proud to be owners of a new fleet of Nissan Primastar vans that will keep our team on the move with reliable and efficient transport to support our nationwide services.

“Ogilvie have been instrumental in us choosing Nissan, as it fits the needs of our business as well as making commercial sense with the discounts we achieved via Adrian and the Ogilvie team.

“The Primastar is a brilliant van, and we are looking forward to exploring Nissan’s all-electric vehicles as we look at ways we can make our operations even greener and more sustainable.”

The relationship between MSL and Ogilvie Fleet spans nearly 20 years, with the fleet management company guiding MSL through the entire fleet lifecycle. This includes analysis of business and driver needs, vehicle specification, and eventual disposal of older vehicles.

Adrian Horton, corporate sales manager at Ogilvie Fleet and manager for the MSL account, said: “It was a pleasure to support Jeremy and the MSL team in their vehicle upgrade.

“They are a great local business and we took note of not only the business’s needs, but those of the drivers, to help us build a fleet that works for all. We also supported on the fit-out and livery of the vans – their branding looks great and will certainly help them stand out on the roads!”