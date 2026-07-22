ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/myenergi-introduces-zapsafe-to-improve-home-charging-reliability/

Home energy technology firm myenergi has introduced zapsafe, a system designed to improve the reliability of home electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The technology was intended to solve issues with charging stopping due to voltage fluctuations caused by solar panels, home battery storage, heat pumps and EVs.

EV chargers typically stop charging if a potential electrical risk is detected, however myenergi warned that voltage fluctuations are normal and typically do not represent a fault.

zapsafe assesses the supply voltage and the charger’s protective earth and neutral connection before disconnecting, improving charging reliability and eliminating the need for additional protection devices.

myenergi said that zapsafe reduces overvoltage trips by 10 times compared with a conventional system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The technology is standard across the whole zappi range.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

Lee Sutton, founder and chief innovation officer at myenergi, said: “As more households make the switch to EVs, solar and home battery storage, reliable charging has never been more important.

“zapsafe relies on proven technology, created in close collaboration with our installer network to solve a challenge we’re seeing more often in the field.