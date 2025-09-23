MyGeotab integrates with Tesla, requires no additional hardware

Geotab has integrated its MyGeotab platform with Tesla vehicles, allowing fleets to leverage OEM-embedded telematics, enabling Teslas to be managed without installing additional hardware.

Fleet managers can access connected vehicle data provided by Tesla vehicles, monitoring maintenance data, battery State of Charge (SoC) information and remaining range, allowing fleets to improve vehicle utilisation and optimise charging strategies.

All Tesla Models, except for the Model S and X produced before 2022, can be connected directly to MyGeotab.

The platform can show odometer data, tyre pressure information, outside temperature, GPS data with geofencing and can monitor driving habits including seat belt status, vehicle speed, as well as acceleration and braking data.

Christoph Ludewig, vice president of EMEA at Geotab, said: “The future of fleet management is connected and data-rich.

“Connecting the Geotab platform with Tesla vehicles is a significant step forward in providing our customers with the benefits of OEM-embedded telematics for an all-electric make.

“This solution empowers fleets to make the most of their Tesla vehicles by providing detailed insights into critical EV metrics like charging status, as well as productivity and location insights —all within the familiar MyGeotab environment.

“This level of visibility is crucial for fleets to confidently integrate EVs into their daily operations and plan for an electrified future.

“It’s about creating a seamless experience that drives performance and sustainability.”

The solution can be enabled through a remote and contactless procedure.