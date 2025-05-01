NAPA Auto Parts launches ‘Spin to Win’ promotion to celebrate centenary

NAPA Auto Parts UK and Ireland has launched a major promotional campaign to mark the brand’s 100th anniversary, offering customers the chance to win more than 23,000 prizes, including an all-expenses-paid trip to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Running from 1st May to 6th June 2025, the ‘Spin to Win’ promotion gives customers one spin for every £100 spent on NAPA products or items from promotional partners Bosch, Valvoline or Gates.

Prizes on offer include branded merchandise, travel accessories and tickets to the British Formula One Grand Prix.

All entries will also be automatically placed into a grand prize draw for the chance to win a trip to the SEMA Show – one of the automotive sector’s most prestigious events—held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adam McNaney, group marketing manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “We’re proud as NAPA Auto Parts to be associated to a brand carrying such a reputation for the last 100 years.

“It’s a monumental milestone for any brand and one which I’m proud to say we’ve been a part of. This promotion is our way of giving back to our valued NAPA Auto Parts customers across the UK and Ireland who have embraced the brand since launching back in 2019.

“To be able to launch such a big promotion across the entire UK and Irish NAPA network is something we’ve been working on for some time and I’m excited that we can offer so many prizes in one promotion.

“A big thank you must also go to our partners Valvoline, Bosch and Gates who have partnered with us to celebrate this historic event.”

Customers can visit their local NAPA Auto Parts branch to take part.