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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/national-business-motoring-awards-2026-opens-its-doors-this-week-ford-pro-kia-among-those-shortlisted/

The National Business Motoring Awards 2026 are happening this Thursday, 26th November at Coombe Abbey in Coventry.

Ford Pro, Farizon, Vauxhall, Renault, Isuzu and Kia are the brands shortlisted for the Manufacturer of the Year for Light Commercial Vehicles.

Kia, Renault, and Vauxhall also appear on the Car Manufacturer of the Year shortlist.

The full shortlist can be viewed on the National Business Motoring Awards website.

2026 sees the return of the in-person celebration of suppliers, manufacturers, and individual fleet professionals.

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The awards will recognise those in the industry who are leading the way in their sectors.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

They are also an opportunity to bring the industry together at the end of the year to celebrate the people and businesses making an impact across the sector.

Ryan Fowler, publishing director at Astor Media, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing the industry together for the National Business Motoring Awards later this week.