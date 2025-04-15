National Highways expands Toyota electric fleet with 58 new vehicles

National Highways has placed a new order for 58 Toyota electric vehicles to support its operations across England’s 4,500-mile motorway and major road network. The order comprises 18 Proace Electric medium-duty vans and 40 bZ4X electric SUVs, reinforcing Toyota’s position as one of the organisation’s providers of choice.

The latest acquisition follows the delivery of 50 Toyota bZ4X electric SUVs to National Highways in 2024, and contributes to the organisation’s commitment to achieve net zero corporate emissions by 2030. A key milestone in this strategy is for all non-traffic officer light vehicles to be electric by 2027, with traffic officer vehicles following by 2030.

Andy Butterfield, director of operational services at National Highways, said: “Our operations run 24/7 to keep roads safe, well maintained and free-flowing—helping people reach their destinations safely and on time. These new vehicles will support that round-the-clock service, particularly for asset inspectors keeping vital infrastructure in check. Just as importantly, they represent a major step in cutting our carbon footprint. By 2027, all our non-traffic officer light vehicles will be electric, with traffic officer vehicles following by 2030. It’s a big shift—and this investment proves we’re committed to making it happen.”

Neil Broad, general manager One Toyota Fleet Services, said: “It is rewarding to partner again with National Highways and support their work across the country maintaining safety of our road network. As more businesses look to make the switch to electric vehicles, we have a team able to provide guidance and support along with one of the largest ranges of commercial vehicles available in the UK market.”