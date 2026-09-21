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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/national-highways-starts-hyundai-ioniq-9-trial/

Hyundai Motor UK has supplied National Highways with four Hyundai IONIQ 9 electric vehicles (EVs), for a traffic officer vehicle trial.

Richell Vehicle Conversions fitted the cars with a dedicated 240Ah lithium auxiliary battery system, an emergency warning system, additional lighting, telematics, and a flip-up matrix board.

It also applied the National Highways livery, and engineered a bespoke load-carrying systems, housing the telematics, radio, and CCTV equipment.

Through the trial, National Highways will assess the IONIQ 9’s suitability as a traffic officer vehicle.

The IONIQ 9 has a 110.3kWh battery, for a range of 385 miles.

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Ashley Andrew, president at Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: “This trial demonstrates IONIQ 9’s capability in demanding real-world roles, combining zero-emission performance, practicality and rapid charging to support National Highways’ vital work.”