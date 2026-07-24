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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/nationwide-vehicle-contracts-adds-used-van-leasing-to-product-offering/

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts is expanding its used-car offering to include vans, following a surge in enquiries and growth in its used car scheme.

The used van offering is exclusive to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, delivered in partnership with ALD Automotive.

The launch came as UK businesses face rising vehicle costs, with many SMEs seeking ways to reduce costs while maintaining operational flexibility.

The used line-up includes pickup trucks such as the Ford Ranger, small vans like the Ford Transit Courier and Vauxhall Combo Cargo, and medium vans including the Nissan Primastar, Toyota ProAce and Ford Transit Custom.

Over the past year, almost two-thirds (64%) of van enquiries were for small and medium vans, while over a third (36%) were for pickup trucks, highlighting strong interest from SMEs and tradespeople.

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Unlike factory-ordered vehicles, which typically have lead times of up to nine months, most used vans are available for delivery within 14 days, with 95% delivered within this timeframe last year, according to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.

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The range includes both internal combustion and electric vans, including Euro 6-compliant models, enabling access to lower-emission vehicles at a more affordable price point.

The launch follows strong momentum in used car leasing for Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, which grew by 36% in 2025 and now accounts for 11% of total sales.