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Used Vehicle Market

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts adds used van leasing to product offering

The used van offering is exclusive to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, delivered in partnership with ALD Automotive.

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Nationwide Vehicle Contracts is expanding its used-car offering to include vans, following a surge in enquiries and growth in its used car scheme.

The used van offering is exclusive to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, delivered in partnership with ALD Automotive.

The launch came as UK businesses face rising vehicle costs, with many SMEs seeking ways to reduce costs while maintaining operational flexibility.

The used line-up includes pickup trucks such as the Ford Ranger, small vans like the Ford Transit Courier and Vauxhall Combo Cargo, and medium vans including the Nissan Primastar, Toyota ProAce and Ford Transit Custom.

Over the past year, almost two-thirds (64%) of van enquiries were for small and medium vans, while over a third (36%) were for pickup trucks, highlighting strong interest from SMEs and tradespeople.

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Unlike factory-ordered vehicles, which typically have lead times of up to nine months, most used vans are available for delivery within 14 days, with 95% delivered within this timeframe last year, according to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.

The range includes both internal combustion and electric vans, including Euro 6-compliant models, enabling access to lower-emission vehicles at a more affordable price point.

The launch follows strong momentum in used car leasing for Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, which grew by 36% in 2025 and now accounts for 11% of total sales.

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Since launching in 2023, more than 3,000 customers have leased a used vehicle through Nationwide Vehicle Contracts.

Available to both business and personal customers, the vans are up to five years old with a maximum of 80,000 miles.

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All include a minimum six-month MOT, service, breakdown cover and quality inspection, with optional maintenance packages and extended warranties.

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Flexible mileage and contract terms are also available.

Jenny Acton, head of sales and operations at Nationwide Vehicle Leasing, said: “The launch of used van leasing marks an important milestone for Nationwide Vehicle Contracts and reflects changing customer priorities across the market.

“Businesses are increasingly looking for cost-effective alternatives to new vehicles, without compromising on quality or reliability.

“By bringing used vans into our award-winning leasing proposition, we’re helping customers access vehicles faster, reduce monthly costs and support the transition to lower-emission transport.”

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The company’s used leasing proposition has won the Leasing Broker Federation’s Best Marketing and Innovation Award 2025.

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