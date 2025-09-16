  
Nationwide Vehicle Contracts appoints senior management team

The appointments are intended to improve efficiency, strengthen leadership and support growth.

Dylan Robertson

16 September 2025

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts management

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has appointed a senior management team to support the business’ day-to-day operations as it continues its expansion in the leasing sector.

The appointments are intended to improve efficiency, strengthen leadership and support growth.

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts’ existing directors retain responsibility for strategic, operational and investment opportunities.

Jenny Acton has been appointed as head of sales and operations, leading a team of 31 with responsibility for driving sales performance, ensuring customer satisfaction and managing operational processes.

Acton is Nationwide’s longest-serving employee, with 20 years at the company in a variety of sales and management roles.

Charles Campbell has been appointed as head of pricing and procurement, overseeing pricing strategy, vehicle procurement and stakeholder relationships.

Campbell first worked at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts during a university placement in 2016, before joining full-time in 2018.

Donna Kelly has taken up the role of head of marketing and communications, while Nicola Blocksidge has become head of finance.

Blocksidge leads the accounts department and manages budgeting, forecasting and reporting.

Stuart Stubbs has become chief technological officer, with responsibility for technology strategy, system development and data security.

Mark Smith, director at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, said: “Our business has grown rapidly in recent years, and the introduction of this senior management team will ensure we remain focused on delivering the best leasing experience in the UK.

“Their expertise and leadership will help us deliver consistent growth while ensuring our customers continue to receive excellent service.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
