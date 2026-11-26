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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/nationwide-vehicle-contracts-named-leasing-broker-of-the-year-at-2026-lbf-awards/

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts was named Leasing Broker of the Year at last night’s Leasing Broker Federation (LBF) Awards 2026.

Other winners at the 2026 LBF Awards included Pike+Bambridge, Fleet Alliance, and Synergy Car Leasing.

Alongside Leasing Broker of the Year, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts won Best Large Leasing Broker, and the Best Marketing & Innovation Award.

Best Small Leasing Broker went to Pike+Bambridge, while Best Medium Leasing Broker went to Rivervale.

In the electric vehicle (EV) space, Best Small EV Leasing Broker was presented to e-car lease, while the award for a medium-sized broker went to Synergy Car Leasing, and the award for a large broker went to Fleet Alliance.

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Fleet Alliance also won Best Fleet Management Service, and its sister company under the Global Vehicle Group, Global Vans, won Best Large Commercial Vehicle Leasing Broker.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Best Small Commercial Vehicle Leasing Broker went to Crusader Vehicles.

Darren Pereira (pictured, last picture, left), business development executive at AFL (Fleet Management), was presented with the Best Rising Star (Individual) award.