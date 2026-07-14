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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/nationwide-vehicle-contracts-strengthens-sales-leadership-team/

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has strengthened its sales leadership team with the appointment of Sam Curzons as commercial sales manager and the return of Chris Beecher as sales manager.

The appointments come as the vehicle leasing sector continues to grow, with leasing volumes up 8% in 2025.

Curzons has been with Nationwide Vehicle Contracts for more than 10 years and will lead the company’s LCV division.

Reporting to Jenny Acton, head of sales and operations, he will oversee growth across new and used van leasing, develop commercial customer relationships and support the company’s commercial vehicle strategy.

Curzons has played a key role in growing the business contract hire division, building relationships across manufacturers, dealers and finance providers.

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His appointment follows continued investment in the commercial vehicle business, including the launch of used van leasing and new manufacturer partnerships.

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Sam Curzons, commercial sales manager at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, said: “I’m excited to step into the role of Commercial Sales Manager. Having been part of the business for several years, I’ve seen firsthand how it has grown and evolved. I’m looking forward to working closely with our customers, partners, and suppliers to strengthen our commercial offering and continue to grow our LCV division.”

Beecher has returned to the business as sales manager and will lead the new and used car sales teams, with responsibility for sales performance and supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy.