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Nationwide Vehicle Contracts strengthens sales leadership team

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has appointed Sam Curzons as commercial sales manager and welcomed back Chris Beecher as sales manager following growth across the vehicle leasing sector.

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Nationwide Vehicle Contracts strengthens sales leadership team
L-R: Sam Cuzons, commercial sales manager; Chris Beecher, sales manager at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts
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Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has strengthened its sales leadership team with the appointment of Sam Curzons as commercial sales manager and the return of Chris Beecher as sales manager.

The appointments come as the vehicle leasing sector continues to grow, with leasing volumes up 8% in 2025.

Curzons has been with Nationwide Vehicle Contracts for more than 10 years and will lead the company’s LCV division.

Reporting to Jenny Acton, head of sales and operations, he will oversee growth across new and used van leasing, develop commercial customer relationships and support the company’s commercial vehicle strategy.

Curzons has played a key role in growing the business contract hire division, building relationships across manufacturers, dealers and finance providers.

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His appointment follows continued investment in the commercial vehicle business, including the launch of used van leasing and new manufacturer partnerships.

Sam Curzons, commercial sales manager at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, said: “I’m excited to step into the role of Commercial Sales Manager. Having been part of the business for several years, I’ve seen firsthand how it has grown and evolved. I’m looking forward to working closely with our customers, partners, and suppliers to strengthen our commercial offering and continue to grow our LCV division.”

Beecher has returned to the business as sales manager and will lead the new and used car sales teams, with responsibility for sales performance and supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy.

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He has more than 20 years’ experience in the automotive and leasing sector, including 15 years previously with Nationwide Vehicle Contracts. He later moved to Marshall Motor Group as broker sales manager.

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts said his return follows a period of significant growth, with the business recording an 18% increase in sales during 2025.

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Chris Beecher, sales manager at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, commented: “I’m delighted to be returning to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts as Sales Manager. Having spent more than 15 years with the business previously, it really does feel like coming home.

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“My time on the dealer side has given me valuable new experience and insight, and I’m looking forward to bringing that back to the business. I’m excited to work with the team to build on the company’s success, support the development of our people, and continue delivering the high level of service our customers expect.”

Jenny Acton, head of sales and operations at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sam into his new role and to welcome Chris back to the business. Both bring a wealth of experience, strong leadership qualities, and a deep understanding of the leasing industry.

“Sam has been instrumental in the growth of our commercial vehicle division, while Chris returns with valuable additional experience and a proven track record of developing high-performing sales teams.

“As we continue to grow, these appointments will play an important role in strengthening our sales function and supporting the next phase of the company’s development.”

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