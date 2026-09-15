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NBMA26: Deadline extended, prize draw still up for grabs

2026 marks the return of the event as a live ceremony, held at the Coombe Abbey Hotel in Coventry on 26th November.

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The deadline to enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 (NBMA26), has been extended to 25th September.

2026 marks the return of the event as a live ceremony, held at the Coombe Abbey Hotel in Coventry on 26th November.

Entries take two minutes through the NBMA26 website.

Every vote cast includes an entry into a prize draw for a table of 10 at the event, with dinner and drinks included.

Categories open for nomination include Manufacturer of the Year, Leasing Company of the Year, Service Maintenance and Repair Provider of the Year, and the Customer Service Award.

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Fleet managers and other professionals will be recognised for their impact with individual awards.

Company Car and Company Van of the Year will be named by the expert panel and editorial team. All eligible vehicles will be automatically entered, so entries for vehicle-specific awards are not necessary.

A full list of the categories can be viewed here.

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Fleet Manager of the Year has been sponsored by Northgate Mobility, Warranty Solutions Group has sponsored the Industry Achievement Award, and Geotab has sponsored the Rising Star Fleet Award.

2026’s awards have been reworked significantly, following 2025’s online awards.

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Martin Davies, group events director at Astor Media, said: “We’ve decided to extend the deadline a little further due to popular demand, and we are excited to see who gets their bids in in this final stretch.

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“The awards are a great opportunity to come together and celebrate the best of the best in this industry, and the event itself is shaping up to be a fantastic night.

“Don’t miss your chance to put your team, company, or even just an individual who has done great work this year, down for recognition, and to secure your seat on the night!”

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