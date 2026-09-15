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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/nbma26-deadline-extended-prize-draw-still-up-for-grabs/

The deadline to enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 (NBMA26), has been extended to 25th September.

2026 marks the return of the event as a live ceremony, held at the Coombe Abbey Hotel in Coventry on 26th November.

Entries take two minutes through the NBMA26 website.

Every vote cast includes an entry into a prize draw for a table of 10 at the event, with dinner and drinks included.

Categories open for nomination include Manufacturer of the Year, Leasing Company of the Year, Service Maintenance and Repair Provider of the Year, and the Customer Service Award.

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Fleet managers and other professionals will be recognised for their impact with individual awards.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Company Car and Company Van of the Year will be named by the expert panel and editorial team. All eligible vehicles will be automatically entered, so entries for vehicle-specific awards are not necessary.

A full list of the categories can be viewed here.