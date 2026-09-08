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NBMA26: Last call for nominations, chance to win a table for 10

Every vote is entered into a prize draw for a table of 10 at the ceremony, with dinner and drinks included.

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National Business Motoring Awards
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Nominations for the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 close this Friday (11th September), ahead of the event returning as a live ceremony at Coombe Abbey Hotel in Coventry on 26th November.

Every vote is entered into a prize draw for a table of 10 at the ceremony, with dinner and drinks included.

Entries take just two minutes via the National Business Motoring Awards website.

Categories include Manufacturer of the Year, Leasing Company of the Year, Service Maintenance and Repair Provider of the Year, and the Customer Service Award.

Individual awards will see fleet managers and other professionals recognised for their impact.

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The expert panel and editorial team will also name Company Car and Company Van of the Year. All eligible vehicles will be automatically entered.

A full list of the categories can be viewed here.

In 2025, the awards ran online, but have been significantly reworked for 2026’s in-person ceremony.

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Martin Davies, group events director at Astor Media, said: “The awards exist for the people who keep fleets running, and most of them do not get told often enough that they are good at their job.

“Bringing the ceremony back as a live event gives the industry a proper night to do that, and it starts with the vote. If you have had a strong year, tell us about it.”

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