Nearly 4,000 EV charge points installed in Q3 2025 – Zapmap

Dylan Robertson

8 October 2025

EV charge points Q3

Zapmap has found that 3,928 electric vehicle (EV) charge points were installed in the UK in Q3 2025, with the UK public charging network now at 86,021 devices.

Ultra-rapid charge points saw the most growth, with numbers increasing by 51.4% year-on-year, for a total of 9,290 chargers with speeds above 150kW.

The charging network grew by 22.1% year-on-year by the end of September.

The slow and fast charging network, with chargers of speeds below 50kW, grew by 21% in the same period.

The UK now has 663 EV charging hubs, with six or more rapid or ultra-rapid charge points, an increase of 212 since Q3 2024.

In Q3, Be.EV added its biggest EV charging hub, with 18 300kW chargers at the Telford Centre, while Zest opened an 18-charger hub in Edmonton.

Osprey opened a 16-charger, ultra-rapid hub near Glasgow Airport and Extra MSA added chargers across its service station network, in partnership with IONITY.

Zapmap said that 60% of all supermarkets with EV charging now offer rapid or ultra-rapid charge points.

Jade Edwards, head of insights at Zapmap, said: “In the past three months, we’ve seen sizeable investments into the industry from both Westminster, through a £63m allocation under the Plan for Change, and the Scottish Parliament, through a £6.3m allocation to Local Authorities in the south of Scotland.

“In addition, both Parliaments have extended practical support for cross-pavement charging solutions and incentives for EV buyers in the form of the Government Electric Car Grant Scheme and the continuation of Transport Scotland’s interest free loan.

“Meanwhile both GRIDSERVE and Osprey secured funding to support their continued growth.

“Two particularly insightful reports released in September highlight areas that still need focus to support both demand- and supply-sides: Charge UK identified the factors contributing to the high cost of public charging, while char.gy, alongside YouGov, demonstrated the positive impact that addressing misinformation would have on those who are currently deterred from switching to an EV.

“While 2024 was a year of rapid growth, 2025 is shaping up to be a year of evaluation, with both the public and private sectors giving thought to the long-term shape of the EV market.”

, , ,

