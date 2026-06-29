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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/nearly-one-in-10-drivers-would-consider-taking-penalty-points-for-their-partner-survey-finds/

Nearly one in 10 UK motorists have either taken penalty points for someone else or would consider doing so, despite the offence carrying the risk of imprisonment and a permanent criminal record, according to new research from Tiger.co.uk.

The survey of 1,000 drivers found that 1% admitted they had already accepted penalty points on behalf of another driver, while a further 8% said they would consider doing so.

The most common reason was to prevent a partner from losing their driving licence, cited by 7% of respondents. A further 3% said they would do so if it meant someone could continue driving to work, while 1% said they would be tempted if it helped avoid higher insurance premiums. The research also found that 3% of respondents had been asked by a partner to take penalty points on their behalf.

Tiger.co.uk warned that providing false information under Section 172 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 is far more serious than a standard motoring offence. Giving incorrect details about who was driving can amount to perverting the course of justice and fraud by false representation, offences that can carry severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences. The findings come as more than three million motorists now have at least three penalty points on their licence, the highest figure for more than a decade.

Ian Wilson, car insurance expert and managing director at Tiger.co.uk, said: “Taking someone’s penalty points is a serious offence and could result in a jail sentence and a permanent criminal record.

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“It’s concerning to see almost one in 10 respondents have or would consider taking points on behalf of a partner. I think a key issue here is that people don’t realise how serious an offence it actually is. The fact is, it’s illegal and the ramifications are severe.

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“As well as a potential criminal conviction, a driving ban and prison term, there are other more long-term consequences. A criminal record can affect employment, professional licences and travel visas.

“Courts treat perverting the course of justice harshly, drivers need to be aware of all the consequences and ensure safe and honest driving is a priority.