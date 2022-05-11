Reading Time: 2 minutes

WITH recent increases in fuel costs looking set to continue fleet managers are seeking ways of improving efficiencies within their fleet to help reduce or control spend.

Silvey Fleet’s app now has the potential to help them achieve this goal. The latest version of its Miles Monitor app automatically captures mileage and monitors driver behaviour, which together with fuel spend reporting and data consolidation, provides unprecedented insight into fleet activity, transforming fleet management.

Managing Director of Silvey Fleet, Miriam James, said that operating a fleet requires a huge amount of planning and administration, especially if processes are still paper based. “Miles Monitor deals with mileage claims, expense claims, fuel spend monitoring, vehicle tracking and compliance requirements. This saves time on admin, helps ensure H&S obligations are met and substantially reduces costs. Our new app completes the picture, creating a total fleet management solution.”

Auto mileage capture is quick and easy to implement (the driver downloads the app to their mobile and pairs it with the vehicle using Bluetooth) and automatically records journeys which are submitted and loaded to the driver’s online account. For company cars and grey fleet vehicles, the driver can specify their working hours, and journeys within this timeframe are automatically recorded.

James added: “Capturing accurate journey data gives fleet managers complete visibility of every business trip taken by their drivers. Data from other existing telematics systems can also be integrated and viewed on Miles Monitor, so journey information for all drivers can be viewed in one place.

“Driver behaviour monitoring helps fleet managers meet their duty of care for drivers in their fleet, ensuring their safety whilst driving for the business. Drivers are monitored for speed, acceleration, braking patterns, cornering and phone usage for each journey. They receive a feedback score (excellent, average or could do better) while the fleet manager has visibility of all drivers’ behaviour which allows them to address any potential risks to their fleet.”

Silvey Fleet’s new app allows all fuel spend data to be consolidated and displayed on Miles Monitor. If drivers use a fuel card, fleet managers can use the system to access fuel spend data from their supplier. Drivers who buy fuel and claim for mileage can upload their petrol receipts via the app.

James said: “Having all mileage, fuel costs and driver behaviour data in one place provides unparalleled accurate, in-depth reporting on vehicles, journeys made, miles driven, fuel spend MPG and CO2 – giving a total overview of the fleet,” comments Miriam. “This unprecedented level of reporting gives fleet managers the information they need to reduce fuel costs and their carbon footprint as well as steer their fleet strategy and manage driver performance.”





