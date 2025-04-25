New all-terrain van tyre boosts off-road performance for National Grid fleet

National Grid Electricity Distribution has partnered with Micheldever Fleet Solutions (MFS) and General Tire to develop an all-terrain tyre tailored for vans, improving the off-road capability of one of the UK’s largest business fleets without compromising payload requirements.

The new variant of the General Tire Grabber AT3 allows National Grid’s van fleet to navigate rough terrain more reliably while maintaining the load-carrying capacity needed for engineering work. The tyre is suited for both road and off-road use and has been specifically adapted to meet the demands of utility vehicles operating in rural and hard-to-reach locations.

Nigel Wright, transport area controller at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “We have one of the largest business fleets in the UK, with vehicles that have to operate in a wide range of conditions and terrains. Sometimes off-road driving was difficult for our teams, so it was great to work with General Tire and Micheldever Tyre Services to address this. They have provided us with a solution that is good news for us and our customers as it will ensure greater operational responsiveness and efficiency.”

The tyre was engineered to support higher load indices, accommodating the additional weight of tools, parts and equipment that National Grid vans carry. The development has since led to the introduction of additional van sizes of the Grabber AT3, aimed at wider adoption in the utility and fleet sectors.

Peter Gittens, head of Micheldever Fleet Solutions, said: “This has proved to be a successful collaboration to address a real-world issue which will not only benefit National Grid Electricity Distribution but other fleets in the utility and fleet sector.”

Dave Dineen, director of specialist sales at Micheldever Tyre Services, added: “Listening to our customers is very important and this is a perfect example of how a supplier and a manufacturer can work together to deliver new products that meets business needs.”

Micheldever Tyre Services, the parent company of MFS, holds exclusive UK distribution rights for General Tire.