RENAULT’S All-New Arkana is the brand’s first purpose-built hybrid car and its first SUV with coupé styling

The Arkana is powered exclusively by electrified powertrains: an advanced E-Tech hybrid and an efficient new TCe 140 mild-hybrid. The E-Tech hybrid produces 145hp, while returning up to 58.9mpg, and produces 108g/km in CO 2 emissions

A new TCe 140 engine features mild-hybrid technology to boost the efficiency of the stop-start system and return enhanced performance. Both powertrains use automatic transmissions.

There is a simple range line-up with Iconic, S Edition and R.S. Line specifications to choose from, with both powertrain options available for each.

Inside, the interior includes the very latest technology features with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The latest EASY LINK touchscreen infotainment systems are available, including a 9.3-inch portrait touchscreen and over-the-air software updates

The sleek styling hides a practical interior with up to 513 litres of boot space on offer, with generous rear seat space.

The Arkana has been awarded a five-star crash safety rating by Euro NCAP, bolstered by a suite of the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. All models feature Active Emergency Braking System, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist

The Renault Arkana is available to pre-order now, with customer deliveries taking place in late-August 2021. Prices start from £25,300 OTR