New Arkana available from this month
Reading Time: < 1 minute
RENAULT’S All-New Arkana is the brand’s first purpose-built hybrid car and its first SUV with coupé styling
The Arkana is powered exclusively by electrified powertrains: an advanced E-Tech hybrid and an efficient new TCe 140 mild-hybrid. The E-Tech hybrid produces 145hp, while returning up to 58.9mpg, and produces 108g/km in CO2 emissions
A new TCe 140 engine features mild-hybrid technology to boost the efficiency of the stop-start system and return enhanced performance. Both powertrains use automatic transmissions.
There is a simple range line-up with Iconic, S Edition and R.S. Line specifications to choose from, with both powertrain options available for each.
Inside, the interior includes the very latest technology features with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The latest EASY LINK touchscreen infotainment systems are available, including a 9.3-inch portrait touchscreen and over-the-air software updates
The sleek styling hides a practical interior with up to 513 litres of boot space on offer, with generous rear seat space.
The Arkana has been awarded a five-star crash safety rating by Euro NCAP, bolstered by a suite of the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. All models feature Active Emergency Braking System, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist
The Renault Arkana is available to pre-order now, with customer deliveries taking place in late-August 2021. Prices start from £25,300 OTR
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
