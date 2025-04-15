New Audi A6 Saloon launches with hybrid power and class-leading aerodynamics

Audi has launched the new A6 Saloon in the UK, offering mild hybrid powertrains, a refined design and what the brand says is its most aerodynamically efficient combustion-engine model to date. The A6 Saloon goes on sale from 13th May priced from £50,560 on the road, with first deliveries expected from the start of July.

At launch, two 204PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines are available: a TDI with quattro all-wheel drive and Audi’s MHEV plus system, and a front-wheel drive TFSI petrol variant. The diesel unit produces 400Nm of torque and supports partially electric driving in urban and low-speed conditions. Both powertrains use a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Audi said the new model achieves “the best value ever achieved by a series-production model with a combustion engine in Audi history,” citing a drag coefficient of 0.23. Exterior changes include active cooling intakes, air curtains and underbody panels. Ride quality has been improved through suspension updates, including an optional adaptive air setup on quattro variants.

Inside, the A6 introduces the new E³ 1.2 electronics platform, supporting connected services and voice-controlled functions. The cabin includes Audi’s panoramic OLED display, and Edition 1 models gain a front passenger screen and upgraded Bang & Olufsen 3D audio system.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said: “The new Audi A6 Saloon unites an elegant, dynamic design with exceptional aerodynamics. Efficient yet high-performance drive systems and cutting-edge suspension technology combine sportiness with a high level of comfort, making traveling in the A6 a first-class experience.”

Three trims are available in the UK: Sport, S line and Edition 1, with wheel options ranging from 18 to 21 inches. Luggage capacity is rated at up to 492 litres, with split-folding rear seats and hands-free boot access included as standard.