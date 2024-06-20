Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

, , , ,

New Citroën C3 Aircross offers seven seats or EV

Seven-seat capability and the availability of both hybrid and all-electric powertrains are key features of the all-new Citroën C3 Aircross SUV.

Andrew Charman

240621 citroen c3 aircross

Share

20 June 2024

Seven-seat capability and the availability of both hybrid and all-electric powertrains are key features of the all-new Citroën C3 Aircross SUV.

Built on the same platform as the French brand’s recently launched C3, the car will go on UK sale in the autumn with first deliveries before the end of 2024.

The new Aircross will be seen as a key competitor to the so far not directly rivalled Dacia Jogger, offering seven seats despite compact dimensions with a length of only 4.39 metres. The French car is also likely to compete against the new Avenger from fellow Stellantis brand Jeep.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

With all seven seats in use only 40 litres of boot space is available but Citroën says the rear pair will fold flat to boost space to 330 litres.  The five-seater has its second row 65mm further back and Citroën says that row-two occupants will have the best interior space in its segment, plus a 460-litre boot.  

Powertrain options will comprise a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 100hp, a hybrid version with 135hp and on five-seat models a full electric variant, which Citroën expects to earn a WLTP-certified range of 186 miles plus – a 250-mile version will join the range in 2025.  

Both electric models offer recharging times from 20% to 80% in 26 minutes and come with a software application dubbed ‘ë-Routes’ application, a journey planner that adapts to changes on the road.

Other highlights of the new C3 Aircross include Citroën’s ‘Advanced comfort’ suspension providing the experience of “a living room on wheels”, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen and a head-up display.

Award Winners 2024

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

bmw

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

best fleet management company

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

Latest news

240621 citroen c3 aircross
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, Hybrid, News

New Citroën C3 Aircross offers seven seats or EV

240617 bydimports
  • Electric Vehicles, EV, Featured, Sector Analysis

Insight: EU tariffs on Chinese cars – good or bad news for the UK?

240618 vw golf phev
  • Car news and reviews, News, Plug-on hybrid

Plug-in hybrid versions of latest VW Golf on sale

240617afterwsales
  • Contract hire and leasing, Daily rental, Fleet management, Maintenance, News

More faulty rentals heading for fleets

240614 pfiat grande panda
  • Electric Vehicles, News

Retro-inspired Panda sends Fiat in new direction

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE