New Citroën C3 Aircross offers seven seats or EV

Seven-seat capability and the availability of both hybrid and all-electric powertrains are key features of the all-new Citroën C3 Aircross SUV.

Built on the same platform as the French brand’s recently launched C3, the car will go on UK sale in the autumn with first deliveries before the end of 2024.

The new Aircross will be seen as a key competitor to the so far not directly rivalled Dacia Jogger, offering seven seats despite compact dimensions with a length of only 4.39 metres. The French car is also likely to compete against the new Avenger from fellow Stellantis brand Jeep.

With all seven seats in use only 40 litres of boot space is available but Citroën says the rear pair will fold flat to boost space to 330 litres. The five-seater has its second row 65mm further back and Citroën says that row-two occupants will have the best interior space in its segment, plus a 460-litre boot.