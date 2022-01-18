Reading Time: 2 minutes

Fleet operators are set to benefit from a new digital platform that connects drivers, fleets and third-party suppliers following a seven figure investment by Digital INNK.

The ViSN platform offers a broad ecosystem of tools and supports any fleet car-servicing event, from tyres to repair, using AI to create a fast and efficient process.

The Series A round was rapidly closed and overfunded with participation from the US and Europe. It will support the rapid roll-out of the technology, initially in the UK. The company says it will take an aggressive approach to grow market share by delivering new technologies and competitive pricing models.

Angela Montacute, CEO of Digital INNK, said: “The ViSN platform will offer fleets a more efficient way to manage in-life operations. The AI-driven technology will create cost efficiencies across the life of the vehicle and directly benefit the bottom line. Our new funding means we are well-positioned to rapidly grow our market share in the UK and beyond.

“A number of fleets have already tested our technology and reported great feedback from drivers who like the app-based self-serve functionality.”

Digital INNK has also strengthened its management team with the appointment of Martin Drake as chief commercial officer. Martin has decades of experience in the fleet industry, most recently having conceived and launched the ODO SaaS platform. He joins experienced chief technology officer Scott Christie, who has led global automotive technology projects. ViSN provides a single platform to manage fleet operations for fleet companies of all sizes. Designed using the latest cloud technology, it provides a more efficient experience than is currently available in the market.

Users benefit from real-time management information and a single platform that connects the driver, in-life services, EV charging and payment integration, driver services and customer communication. In addition, it drives efficiency by enabling customers to self-serve everything from repairs to driver compliance.

Fleets benefit from a holistic view of the customer with unrivalled compliance and audit data. Early trials have demonstrated significant efficiency savings and customer relationship management across the vehicle life cycle.

The ViSN eco-system is updated regularly to enhance the platform with the latest advancements and customer feedback.

The funding round was advised by Ashish Devi-King, director and founder of auto-tech and data specialist investment banking firm, Ridgeback Partners.

Montacute added: “Thanks to our technology, fleet operators can now automate a large part of their in-life operations. It creates a better experience for the driver and drives efficiency across all operations. We believe we have built the next generation of fleet software.”