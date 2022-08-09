FLEET technology firm Digital INNK is moving to a new global headquarters in the University of Warwick Science Park.
The move will support the company’s expansion in the UK and Europe. The new premises sit in the Blythe Valley Innovation Centre will help attract and accommodate more staff as it looks to strengthen its team of AI, data and software developer experts.
The continued growth of Digital INNK follows the launch of its AI-powered fleet services platform, ViSN. Fleet companies and mobility providers have adopted the technology to become more efficient and save money. Designed using the latest cloud and AI technology, ViSN provides a single platform to manage fleet operations for fleet companies of all sizes.
Angela Montacute, CEO of Digital INNK, said: “Our new home will provide a platform for further expansion in the UK and beyond. As part of a world-leading science park, we will be able to accelerate our research and development plans that support the fleet industry and help to drive efficiencies using the latest technologies.”
The technology company has recently added to its growing client list and significantly grown its network of garages to the service.
Digital INNK was formed by five co-founders working in the fleet management sector who wanted to overcome frustrations with the lengthy process of communication between fleet operators, drivers, and the wider supply network for simple processes such as booking repairs or managing service events.
Pictured: (left to right) Angela Montacute and Roz Deacon from Blythe Valley Business Park.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
