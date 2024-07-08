Search
New Honda hybrid to revive Prelude nameplate

Honda is to revive its Prelude model name on a new coupe based on the Civic and powered by a hybrid drivetrain.

Andrew Charman

240708 honda prelude

8 July 2024

Honda is to revive its Prelude model name on a new coupe based on the Civic and powered by a hybrid drivetrain.

The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that the Prelude will go into production and be sold in Europe, as the Prelude Concept makes its European debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 11th to 14th July.

The choice of a hybrid engine is a surprise as manufacturers increasingly focus on all-electric powertrains, but according to Honda chief engineer Tomoyuki Yamagami the particular requirements of this performance-pitched model were best met by the petrol-electric powerplant.

“The Prelude demonstrates the continued importance of hybrid powertrains as part of Honda’s automobile electrification strategy – a key step towards our commitment for 100% of new vehicle sales to be battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell by 2040,” Yamagami said.

The original Prelude made its European debut in 1979 and the model was sold until 2001. Its revival comes as Honda celebrates 25 years of hybrid propulsion – the Insight was launched in 1999 as the first hybrid car on sale in Europe.

“The new Prelude not only marks the latest chapter in our ever evolving hybrid story, it is also the product of 25 years of pioneering hybrid research and development, ensuring this model maintains its ‘sporty’ DNA by perfectly blending the efficiency and environmental advantages of electrified driving with an exhilarating experience behind the wheel,” Yamagani added.

Honda is providing few technical details of the car or its interior at this stage though being closely related to the Civic it is expected to use a version of the model’s powertrain – this pairs two electric motors with a 2-litre petrol engine, giving a power output of around 200hp.

The on-sale date of the production Prelude is also yet to be announced.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

