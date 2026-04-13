New housing developments risk inefficiency without delivery and transport planning, says CILT

Industry body warns failure to factor in logistics and public transport is creating congestion, safety issues and car-dependent communities.

Logistics and transport experts have warned that new housing developments across the UK risk being unfit for modern living if delivery infrastructure and public transport are not properly integrated at the planning stage.

The Freight and Logistics Policy Group at the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport UK said there is a growing disconnect between how developments are designed and how people now live, with online shopping and home deliveries becoming routine.

The group said many developments lack designated delivery areas, leading to congestion, unsafe parking and inefficiencies, particularly in high-rise urban buildings where driver access is limited, and in rural locations where public transport links are often poor or non-existent.

Ian Wainwright, freight and logistics policy group vice chair at CILT UK, said: “Across the UK, we are seeing new developments – whether high-rise buildings in our cities or new homes in rural communities – being delivered without fully considering how deliveries and transport will function in practice. Delivery drivers are essential to keeping the economy moving, yet too often they are left without safe or suitable places to stop.

“At the same time, failing to integrate public transport from the outset risks creating communities that are car-dependent and less sustainable. These are not future challenges – they are happening now, and they must be addressed at the planning stage.”

CILT UK is calling for a shift in planning policy, including the introduction of designated delivery and loading areas, improved access for drivers, and earlier consideration of public transport connectivity, particularly for developments outside major urban centres.

Wainwright said: “We have a real opportunity to get this right as we build the homes and communities of the future. By designing in space for deliveries and ensuring public transport is part of the plan from day one, we can create places that are more efficient, more sustainable and better suited to the way people live today.”