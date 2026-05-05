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New LCV market grows 6.8% in April – the SMMT

Overall growth driven by deliveries of large vans, up 28.5% to 15,561 units, representing 71.7% of all new LCVs registered.

Milly Standing

5 May 2026

Industry & Market News

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new LCV market

The new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market rose by 6.8% in April with 21,716 vans, pickups and 4x4s joining UK roads, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Overall growth was driven by deliveries of large vans, up 28.5% to 15,561 units, representing 71.7% of all new LCVs registered.

Medium-sized vans declined, meanwhile, by 20.0% to 3,476 units.

In the smaller volume segments, registrations of 4x4s rose by 81.6% to 1,024 units, while small vans fell 14.4% to 489 units.

Demand for pickups dropped again, down 57.4% to 1,166 units, rounding off volume declines in 11 of the past 12 months.

While double cab VED and VAT rules remained the same, the BIK measure added costs on business sectors such as farming and construction, according to the SMMT.

It said the industry continues to urge the Government to reverse the measure and unlock investment in the latest, increasingly zero emission models – getting older and more polluting vehicles off the road while boosting Treasury tax receipts.

Demand for battery electric vans (BEV) grew following a decline in March, up 44.7% with 2,439 registrations in April.

At an 11.1% market share, however, BEV adoption represented less than half the 24% share mandated for 2026.

With the year-to-date BEV share still 9.4%, the SMMT said the sector continues to call for an urgent and holistic review of the transition – ensuring the regulation reflects market realities and operators have the additional support they need to accelerate zero emission adoption.

Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT, said: “April’s improved market is welcome news, despite a tough economic environment.

“New LCV investment drives growth and decarbonisation, but must be sustained by investment in public and depot BEV infrastructure – and a reversal of BIK on double cabs – to build momentum for fleet renewal that cuts emissions and boosts business.”

The latest industry outlook for 2026 was revised downwards, with 314,000 units expected to be delivered this year, flat (0.5%) compared with last year, and 7,000 units fewer than January’s outlook.

BEVs up to 3.5T are expected to see volume growth of 25%, half the level anticipated in January, reaching a market share of 11.1%.

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