New LCV registrations exceed 31,000 units in June, finds SMMT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/new-lcv-registrations-exceed-31000-units-in-june-finds-smmt/

UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) registrations rose 12.2% in June to 31,602 units, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The third consecutive month of growth lifted first-half registrations by 1.7% to 158,648 units, reversing the decline recorded during the same period last year.

The SMMT said that the June uplift was driven primarily by demand for larger vans.

Registrations of vans weighing between 2.5 and 3.5 tonnes increased 12.6% to 21,951 units in the month, while medium-sized vans rose 62.1% to 6,795 units.

4×4 registrations grew by 20.8%, but vans weighing less than 2.0 tonnes declined by 19.3%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pickup demand continued to decline, falling 57.6% to 1,167 units and now representing 3.7% of the total market, versus 9.8% a year ago.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

The downturn followed the reclassification of double-cab pickups for Benefit in Kind and capital allowance purposes.

The change continues to impact sectors negatively, including construction, agriculture and utilities, where these vehicles play a critical role, according to the SMMT.