New LCV registrations exceed 31,000 units in June, finds SMMT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/new-lcv-registrations-exceed-31000-units-in-june-finds-smmt/
UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) registrations rose 12.2% in June to 31,602 units, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
The third consecutive month of growth lifted first-half registrations by 1.7% to 158,648 units, reversing the decline recorded during the same period last year.
The SMMT said that the June uplift was driven primarily by demand for larger vans.
Registrations of vans weighing between 2.5 and 3.5 tonnes increased 12.6% to 21,951 units in the month, while medium-sized vans rose 62.1% to 6,795 units.
4×4 registrations grew by 20.8%, but vans weighing less than 2.0 tonnes declined by 19.3%.
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Pickup demand continued to decline, falling 57.6% to 1,167 units and now representing 3.7% of the total market, versus 9.8% a year ago.
The downturn followed the reclassification of double-cab pickups for Benefit in Kind and capital allowance purposes.
The change continues to impact sectors negatively, including construction, agriculture and utilities, where these vehicles play a critical role, according to the SMMT.
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The SMMT added that it is reiterating its call on the Government to reverse the measure to support fleet renewal and accelerate the uptake of newer, lower-emission vehicles.
Battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations, meanwhile, rose for a third month, up 23.2% to take an 11.5% market share.
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The strong monthly performance contributed to a positive first half of the year for electric vans, with market share increasing from 8.6% to 9.9%, but demand remained below the 24% share mandated this year.
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The SMMT said that while substantial manufacturer investment means that more than 40 van models are now available as zero-emission, significant barriers remain, including higher upfront costs, charging infrastructure concerns and operating cost pressures – all of which influence purchasing decisions.
Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT, said: “The LCV market’s return to growth is encouraging, but it comes against a backdrop of lower volumes and significant market disruption over the past 18 months, not least the sharp fall in pickup demand after tax changes.
“While businesses continue to invest in new vans, zero emission uptake remains well below ambition, holding back the fleet renewal needed to deliver net zero.
“A successful transition requires regulation, infrastructure and incentives to work together, giving operators the confidence to invest.
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“With the gap between targets and demand continuing to widen, urgent reform of the mandate is needed to keep the transition on track.”