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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/new-lcv-registrations-up-22-in-july-the-smmt/

UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) registrations rose 22% in July to 28,578 units, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

July marked the market’s fourth consecutive month of growth, as year to date registrations reached 187,226 units, up 4.3% on the first seven months of 2025.

Large and medium-sized vans both recorded strong growth, up 29.9% to 20,842 units and 20.7% to 4,993 units respectively.

Demand for 4x4s also rose, by 66.1% to 1,030 registrations, while the small van segment grew 11.8% to 825.

Pickups declined for a 10th consecutive month, down 53.2% to 888 units and accounting for just 3.1% of the market.

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The SMMT said that demand continues to be affected by the reclassification of double cab pickups under Benefit in Kind and capital allowance rules.

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Given the vital role these vehicles play in supporting economic activity, and to encourage fleet renewal, the SMMT continues to urge the Government to reverse the measure.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations rose 74.1% in the month – the best since August 2025 – to take a market share of 14.7%.