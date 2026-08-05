Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/new-lcv-registrations-up-22-in-july-the-smmt/
UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) registrations rose 22% in July to 28,578 units, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
July marked the market’s fourth consecutive month of growth, as year to date registrations reached 187,226 units, up 4.3% on the first seven months of 2025.
Large and medium-sized vans both recorded strong growth, up 29.9% to 20,842 units and 20.7% to 4,993 units respectively.
Demand for 4x4s also rose, by 66.1% to 1,030 registrations, while the small van segment grew 11.8% to 825.
Pickups declined for a 10th consecutive month, down 53.2% to 888 units and accounting for just 3.1% of the market.
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The SMMT said that demand continues to be affected by the reclassification of double cab pickups under Benefit in Kind and capital allowance rules.
Given the vital role these vehicles play in supporting economic activity, and to encourage fleet renewal, the SMMT continues to urge the Government to reverse the measure.
Battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations rose 74.1% in the month – the best since August 2025 – to take a market share of 14.7%.
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Year to date, market share has for the first time reached double digits, at 10.6%, although this is still less than half the level needed to achieve this year’s mandated target of 24%.
The SMMT said the latest market outlook published today has been revised upwards but suggests the current growth spurt in the overall van market is unlikely to be sustained, with 316,00 units expected to be registered this year – amounting to a 0.2% increase overall on last year’s uptake.
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While zero-emission van growth is expected to continue outpacing the wider market, BEVs are anticipated to account for 11.5% of registrations in 2026, rising to 15.9% in 2027 – meaning uptake lags around two years behind mandate ambition.
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Higher upfront purchase costs, as well as insufficient charging infrastructure and increasing operator pressures, continue to influence purchasing decisions, according to the SMMT.
It added that urgent reform of the mandate regulation is necessary, with more achievable targets that reflect market demand, as well as the creation of better conditions both for decarbonisation and investment to strengthen the UK’s competitive position.
Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT, said: “Continued van market growth shows operator resilience and sustained sector investment, while record battery electric van uptake is encouraging, proving businesses will switch if business conditions are right.
“However, multiple barriers are constraining the market – high capital expenditure costs, infrastructure challenges and, for pick-ups, fiscal disincentives.
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“Rapid revisions to regulation and taxation are required urgently to spur the commercial vehicle fleet renewal essential to the achievement of net zero.”