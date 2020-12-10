Reading Time: < 1 minute

SEAT’s Leon e-Hybrid, which recently opened for order, has been given a Benefit in Kind (BiK) rating of just 6% providing very competitive total cost of ownership.

It is anticipated that this low BiK rating will prove attractive for fleet and company car buyers alike, giving the Leon a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of just 30p per mile and a strong residual value of 40% after 3 years and 60,000 miles.

The ultra-low BiK rating, applicable to plug-in hybrids with an electric-only range of at least 40 miles, is available with Leon e-Hybrid FR and Xcellence.

The P11D value for Leon e-Hybrid starts from £30,915 (P11D) for the FR trim which benefits from FR styling, digital cockpit, full-link smart phone integration, connected car technology, wireless phone charging, three zone climate control and Park Assist.

Leon e-Hybrid Xcellence has a P11D value of £32,905 and adds f luxury features such as Microsuede upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera, Advanced keyless entry and start, and Lane Assist.

The e-Hybrid drivetrain combines a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine with an electric motor and six-speed DSG transmission, resulting in a total power output of 204PS and a 0-62mph time of 7.5 seconds.

Both versions produce CO 2 emissions of 27g/km and a combined WLTP fuel consumption figure of 217.3-235.4mpg.

Power is supplied to the electric motor via a 13kWh lithium-ion battery back which is recharged via a 3.6kW AC inlet. This enables a full charged from 0% in less than 3.5 hours.

The new Leon is the first of a number of new plug-in hybrid vehicles from both the Seat and Cupra brands as part of an electrification offensive.