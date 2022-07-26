VOLVO Cars has begun the roll out of its latest over-the-air (OTA) software update to all models with Google built in, enabling a variety of feature and quality improvements.
One of the new functionalities will include the rollout of Apple CarPlay and users can now connect their iPhone via USB to their Volvo car and access apps from their iPhone, wherever Apple CarPlay is available.
Since the beginning of 2021, Volvo Cars has been offering OTA updates on a regular basis, and it is a key technology for delivering on the company’s ambition of making customers’ cars continuously better. With continuous over-the-air updates, Volvo Cars aims to make ownership easier and more flexible. It enables customers to enjoy the latest software and new, updated features on their Volvo car via a few clicks on their in-car screen.
The previous OTA update, which was released in April, has been deployed to more than 197,000 cars. The most recent OTA release will be available in 14 new markets, and the company expects the volume of cars covered by such updates to grow with every new update.
Together with the April update, Volvo Cars also announced that all new Volvo car models are able to receive software updates, meaning that the company is making important progress towards its ambition of making its customers’ cars better over time.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
