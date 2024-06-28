Search
New rear-wheel drive option as Polestar 3 hits the road

Andrew Charman

240628 polestar 3

Share

28 June 2024

Polestar has announced a single-motor rear-wheel drive version of its Polestar 3 SUV as the first all-wheel-drive examples are delivered to customers.

The new entry-level model uses the same 111kWh battery pack as the twin-motor all-wheel-drive version, but carries a WLTP-certified range of up to 403 miles, compared to 392 miles in AWD or 348 miles with the AWD Performance Pack.

The new variant will have a starting point of £69,900 – the AWD variant starting from £75,900.

The single motor drives the rear axle and produces 295hp with 490Nm of torque. This gives the car a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.8 seconds. The car is also fitted with the same battery charging infrastructure as the AWD model, allowing a 10 to 80% recharge in 30 minutes when a 250kW DC charge point is available.

The new Polestar model will be built in China and the USA. Polestar is now taking orders for the single-motor variant with delivery later in the year.

Launching the new version, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said that the Long range Single Motor Polestar 3 offers consumers a new entry-point to the brand’s flagship electric SUV. “The rear-wheel drive configuration fits with our performance focused driving dynamics that make the car stand out in the luxury SUV sector,” he added.

The first all-wheel drive Polestar 3s have been handed over to customers in Sweden, Germany and Norway, with more handover ceremonies taking place in the USA. Customers in the UK will be waiting a little longer for their cars though test drives are now starting in Polestar’s ‘Space’ facilities across Europe.

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

