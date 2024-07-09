Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

, ,

New Renault Symbioz SUV goes on sale

New hybrid SUV joins range between Captur and Austral.

Andrew Charman

240709 renaultsymbioz

Share

9 July 2024

Renault has started taking orders for its new Symbioz SUV, with first cars expected on UK roads in September.

Costing from £29,295 the Symbioz (pronounced sam-bee-oz) slots into the Renault SUV range between the recently facelifted Captur and the Austral. At 4.41 metres long it is 10cm shorter than the Austral.

Renault believes the hybrid-only Symbioz will strengthen its present at entry level in the C segment, providing a progression for young family users from the smaller Captur in a similar way to Nissan’s marketing of its Juke and Qashqai.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

The Symbioz employs a full-hybrid powertrain to the brand’s E-Tech format, combining a a 39kW electric motor and 18kW high-voltage starter motor with a 95hp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.2 kWh battery. CO2 emissions are 105g/km, meaning a BIK tax rate on 26% in 2024-25.

Boot space is up to 624 litres with all seats in use, aided by a rear seat bench that slides by 16cm. When folded the seats create a fully flat floor with close to 1500 litres of space.

Three trim levels will be on offer, dubbed techno, techno esprit Alpine and iconic esprit Alpine. The Symbioz will come with the technology that has been core to Renault’s current major range renewal, equipment including the OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in, accessed through a 10.4-inch touchscreen.

The driver also gets their own 10.25-inch digital driver display, while highlights among other features standard to all models include wireless smartphone charging and keyless entry and start.

Depending on model up to 24 driving aids are available for the Symbioz, with the esprit Alpine variants fitted with adaptive cruise control.

Prices for the Symbioz range from £29,295 for the Techno to £33,295 for the Iconic esprit Alpine.

Award Winners 2024

bmw

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

best fleet management company

Northgate Vehicle Hire: Leading the way as the best Fleet Management company

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

northgate

,

Still setting the standard – Northgate Vehicle Hire wins best long term rental company award

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

Latest news

240710 ford capri
  • Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, News

Ford Capri reborn as electric performance SUV

240710 renault captur03
  • Car news and reviews, Featured, Hybrid, Renault Reviews

New look, more tech: Renault Captur Hybrid First Drive

240709 renaultsymbioz
  • Car news and reviews, Hybrid, News

New Renault Symbioz SUV goes on sale

240708 fleet
  • Fleet management, Insurance, News, Risk Management

Driver profiling and EV use helps cut fleet insurance costs

240708 honda prelude
  • Car news and reviews, Hybrid, News

New Honda hybrid to revive Prelude nameplate

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE