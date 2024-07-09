New Renault Symbioz SUV goes on sale

Renault has started taking orders for its new Symbioz SUV, with first cars expected on UK roads in September.

Costing from £29,295 the Symbioz (pronounced sam-bee-oz) slots into the Renault SUV range between the recently facelifted Captur and the Austral. At 4.41 metres long it is 10cm shorter than the Austral.

Renault believes the hybrid-only Symbioz will strengthen its present at entry level in the C segment, providing a progression for young family users from the smaller Captur in a similar way to Nissan’s marketing of its Juke and Qashqai.

The Symbioz employs a full-hybrid powertrain to the brand’s E-Tech format, combining a a 39kW electric motor and 18kW high-voltage starter motor with a 95hp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.2 kWh battery. CO 2 emissions are 105g/km, meaning a BIK tax rate on 26% in 2024-25.

Boot space is up to 624 litres with all seats in use, aided by a rear seat bench that slides by 16cm. When folded the seats create a fully flat floor with close to 1500 litres of space.

Three trim levels will be on offer, dubbed techno, techno esprit Alpine and iconic esprit Alpine. The Symbioz will come with the technology that has been core to Renault’s current major range renewal, equipment including the OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in, accessed through a 10.4-inch touchscreen.

The driver also gets their own 10.25-inch digital driver display, while highlights among other features standard to all models include wireless smartphone charging and keyless entry and start.

Depending on model up to 24 driving aids are available for the Symbioz, with the esprit Alpine variants fitted with adaptive cruise control.

Prices for the Symbioz range from £29,295 for the Techno to £33,295 for the Iconic esprit Alpine.