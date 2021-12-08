Reading Time: 2 minutes

MOST petrol and diesel fleet cars could be switched to electric vehicles according to a new report from Vimcar, the fleet management provider for SMEs.

From analysis of over 67,000 company fleet vehicles, the findings take into account the average distance fleet vehicles are travelling, compared to the mileage range on electric vehicles.

Mileage range of EVs is the main concern when considering whether or not they should make the switch to electric. However, the data suggests that mileage range is only an imagined obstacle in fleet electrification and that despite popular beliefs, most companies are in fact able to use electric vehicles without impacting the level of fleet usage. Currently, only 3% of fleet vehicles are run on electric or hybrid engines.

At a time when many businesses (96%) are beginning to increase their stock and delivery offerings in the run up to Christmas, there are calls for businesses to re-evaluate their current systems to ensure they are being as eco-friendly as possible in the process.

Sami Eric, UK Country Manager at Vimcar said: “With the recent discussions held at COP26, there is no hiding the fact that we all need to be doing more to reduce our carbon footprint. One of the biggest changes businesses can make is the switch from petrol or diesel vehicles, to electric or hybrid.

“Unfortunately, there is often negativity associated with electric vehicle usage, and the efficiency they have for longer journeys. However, this data proves these fears wrong and that, in fact, the majority of businesses could make the switch and continue to use their fleets in the same way as they are now.”

Eric added: “Charging an electric vehicle is usually cheaper than filling up at the pump, with recent reports claiming they are also £131 a month cheaper to run. Because electric vehicles have fewer moving parts, they break down less and are cheaper to maintain – and therefore come with lower insurance costs and a longer life span.

“On top of this, electric vehicles have a 0% road tax and Benefit in Kind rate, therefore using electric vehicles in a company fleet will incur fewer costs for both employers and employees. If businesses can make these changes with minimal disruption to current performance, there’s even less reason not to consider replacing their petrol and diesel vehicles with electric or hybrid vehicles instead.”