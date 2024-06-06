Search
New Skoda Superb set to hit UK roads

First UK deliveries are expected this month of the all-new version of Skoda’s flagship Superb, promising larger dimensions, a new look and more technology.

Andrew Charman

6 June 2024

The large car is available as an estate while also retaining its hatchback option at a time when former rivals such as the Vauxhall Insignia and Ford Mondeo have been axed.

Six powertrain variants are available, all combustion-engined with the option of both mild and plug-in hybrid variants, the latter offering a WLTP-certified all-electric range of 75 miles. Power outputs will range from 150 to 265hp and the line-up includes two diesels.

The car’s exterior not only presents a new look, with details including LED Matrix beam headlights available for the first time, but is 15% more aero-efficient than its predecessor. The drag coefficient of 0.23 for the hatch is said to be one of the best in class while the estate as the most aerodynamic Skoda estate yet built with a 0.25 figure.

The new interior is dominated by a free-standing 13-inch infotainment display with a head-up display making its first appearance on the options list. Driver aids to control various vehicle and infotainment function include ‘Laura’, a voice assistant, while an AI chatbot ChatGPT will soon be added.

Other new features include ventilated wireless fast‑charging for smartphones and seats with ten pneumatically controlled massage cushions, while among more fundamental improvements are a boot capacity in the hatch increased by 20 litres to 645 litres – the estate can take 690 litres with the seats all in place.

The plug-in hybrid is initially being offered with the estate, matching the electric motor to the Superb’s s1.5-litre petrol engine for a power output of 204hp. The 1.5 engine is also available with mild hybrid assistance while there are also two more petrol and two diesel engines in the range, with the most powerful versions of both also coming with all-wheel-drive as standard.

On-the-road prices for the new Superb start from £34,865 (hatch) and £36,165 (estate).

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

