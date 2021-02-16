Reading Time: 2 minutes

VEHICLE technology specialist Trakm8 has launched an all-new telematics solution, designed to support fleets adapting to new working routines during the pandemic.

The spread of the pandemic, as well as the subsequent government response, has hugely impacted the way many organisations work, with transport managers increasingly turning to short-term and contract hire solutions to keep their fleets moving. In turn, this has engendered a shift in telematics requirements for fleets.

Trakm8’s Connect 200 offering has been designed with flexibility firmly in mind; making it the ideal telematics solution for fleets having to adapt to new ways of working. Providing 100% compatibility and requiring just a 12v Aux socket for full connectivity, the solution is able to provide unparalleled levels of support for the grey fleet market, as it can be easily removed and reinstalled for business travel only, the device’s button can be pressed to designate journey types, or the device can be switched easily between vehicles.

Peter Mansfield, Group Sales and Marketing Director at Trakm8, said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve seen just how crucial and effective fleet operation is for keeping Britain in business. From the delivery of groceries bought online to the transportation of essential PPE items, UK fleets have played a vital role in the fight against Covid-19.

“As the vaccination programme develops, potentially thousands of business drivers could soon be back on the road. That’s why we have introduced the Connect 200 offering, ensuring drivers and fleet managers have all the tools they need to do their jobs as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

Alongside its adaptability, the Connect 200 can also help bolster driver safety – always a critical concern for fleet managers. The system comes with real time vehicle tracking, via Trakm8’s Insight Portal and iOS/Android apps, which can also provide a driver behaviour score on a number of key metrics, including acceleration, braking, cornering and speeding.

The data accumulated here can then be used by fleet managers to identify training opportunities for their drivers, reducing the risk of accidents and vehicle downtime.

Mansfield said: “Recognising the fact that fleets are having to be more reactive than ever before and work in ways far different from the norm, we are committed to getting them set up with the right telematics as quickly as possible. That’s why we’re proud to be able to offer next day delivery on the system, meaning vehicles can be fitted with the solution and out on the road in as little as 24 hours.”