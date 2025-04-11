Next-gen Nissan ProPILOT to feature Lidar and Wayve AI for advanced collision avoidance

Nissan has confirmed it will roll out its next-generation ProPILOT driver assistance system from fiscal year 2027, with advanced autonomous capabilities driven by a combination of Nissan Ground Truth Perception technology, next-generation Lidar, and Wayve’s AI Driver software.

The new system is designed to significantly enhance collision avoidance and autonomous driving performance in complex urban and highway environments. Ground Truth Perception integrates Lidar with radar and camera technologies to create a detailed 360-degree view of a vehicle’s surroundings, allowing for precise real-time decision-making and obstacle detection.

The software underpinning the system is provided by Wayve, a global AI company specialising in embodied AI for driving. Wayve’s foundation model uses generative AI and real-world experience data to handle point-to-point driving across varied environments with human-like adaptability and responsiveness.

According to Nissan, Wayve’s software provides the ability to rapidly learn from vast datasets, allowing its vehicles to continually improve and adapt to new scenarios. The collaboration will support the widespread deployment of autonomous driving features in future Nissan models.