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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/next-generation-ecall-should-not-be-relied-upon-until-march-warns-dft/

The Department for Transport (DfT) has warned that the next-generation eCall system “should not be relied upon” before March 2027.

eCall automatically notifies emergency services in the event of a serious collision.

To operate, the system requires telecoms infrastructure upgrades that are not yet complete.

It is fitted to all mass-produced cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered since September 2025, with a 75 or 26 plate.

The DfT said that the next-generation system may not operate and should not be relied upon in an emergency, until 31st March 2027 when infrastructure upgrades are complete.

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Next-generation eCall was introduced to ensure consistency with EU-market cars, and to move away from 2G telecoms, which previous eCall systems rely on.

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2G telecoms networks will be shut down in 2029 and 2030, while next-generation eCall is expected to operate for the majority of the vehicle’s lifespan, as it uses 4G and 5G networks.

Technologies such as eCall were highlighted as an opportunity in the Government’s latest Road Safety Strategy.