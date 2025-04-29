Nexus wins BVCA Vision 2025 award for fleet technology innovation

Leeds-based Nexus has won a BVCA Vision 2025 award for its commitment to innovation in the vehicle rental and technology sectors. The B2B vehicle and plant hire solution provider has been recognised for its growth and technological advancement in recent years.

The Vision 2025 awards recognise businesses backed by private capital, evaluating companies on their growth, competitiveness, innovation, sustainability and ability to navigate annual challenges. Equistone Partners Europe, which invested in Nexus in 2023, has supported the expansion of the business and its technology-focused initiatives.

Nexus has developed its Iris® technology platform that now provides fleet managers with access to over 550,000 vehicles, 100,000 plant vehicles and 50,000 HGVs from more than 300 UK suppliers. The company has also been shortlisted in multiple award categories including ‘Transport Tech of the Year’ at the National Technology Awards and ‘Commercial Fleet Company of the Year’ at the Motor Trader Commercial Vehicle Awards.

Scott Haddow, chief executive officer at Nexus, said: “This award is a testament to the strength of our team, the resilience of our business model, and the value of our partnerships with investors. 2024 was a year of transformation and growth for Nexus, and this recognition affirms that we’re on the right path.” Haddow added: “To also be shortlisted for a further three awards is an amazing achievement. As we look to the future, we remain committed to driving innovation, delivering sustainable mobility solutions, and continuing to lead the way in vehicle rental technology.”