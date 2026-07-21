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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ng-bailey-sees-25-drop-in-fuel-waste-with-webfleet-pilot/

Engineering and infrastructure services firm NG Bailey reported a 25% drop in fuel waste during a pilot of Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution.

Alongside the reduction in fuel waste, the pilot delivered a 3% improvement in fuel economy, as well as a 26% reduction in speeding.

Harsh driving events were down by 25%, idling was cut by 5% and camera-triggered safety incidents were down 35%.

NG Bailey was also able to use Webfleet to deliver targeted coaching, support and development opportunities for its drivers.

It is using the data from Webfleet to plan where electric vehicles (EVs) can be introduced into operations.

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Artificial intelligence (AI) cameras were deployed to identify high-risk behaviours and provide evidence.

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Lee Jackson, group fleet manager at NG Bailey, said: “Our investment in Webfleet is about much more than telematics.

“It is helping us create a safer working environment for our colleagues, improve operational performance and make more informed decisions about the future of our fleet.