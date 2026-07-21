Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ng-bailey-sees-25-drop-in-fuel-waste-with-webfleet-pilot/
Engineering and infrastructure services firm NG Bailey reported a 25% drop in fuel waste during a pilot of Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution.
Alongside the reduction in fuel waste, the pilot delivered a 3% improvement in fuel economy, as well as a 26% reduction in speeding.
Harsh driving events were down by 25%, idling was cut by 5% and camera-triggered safety incidents were down 35%.
NG Bailey was also able to use Webfleet to deliver targeted coaching, support and development opportunities for its drivers.
It is using the data from Webfleet to plan where electric vehicles (EVs) can be introduced into operations.
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Artificial intelligence (AI) cameras were deployed to identify high-risk behaviours and provide evidence.
Lee Jackson, group fleet manager at NG Bailey, said: “Our investment in Webfleet is about much more than telematics.
“It is helping us create a safer working environment for our colleagues, improve operational performance and make more informed decisions about the future of our fleet.
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“The platform supports NG Bailey’s long-standing ‘Safety First & Foremost’ culture, but equally important is giving our managers and drivers better information, reducing unnecessary administration and supporting our journey towards a more sustainable fleet.
“This helps us protect our drivers, challenge fraudulent claims and ensures we can make fair, informed decisions based on facts.
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“One of the most important aspects of this programme has been the partnership approach. Webfleet has worked alongside NG Bailey and Zenith to understand our long-term objectives and help shape a solution that delivers real value.
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“Together we are building a safer, smarter and more sustainable fleet that supports both our people and our customers.”
Alex Crane-Robinson, regional director for the UK and Ireland at Webfleet, said: “By combining driver safety, vehicle compliance, operational efficiency and sustainability into a single connected platform, NG Bailey is creating a future-ready fleet capable of supporting its ambitious business objectives.”
The solution is also able to provide fault reporting and maintenance alerts to Zenith, NG Bailey’s fleet management partner.
Danni Fearon, strategic programme lead at Zenith, said: “By identifying issues earlier and using real-time vehicle data, we can reduce disruption, improve maintenance planning and maximise vehicle availability for operational teams.”