Nissan adds entry-level Ariya, priced from £33,500 with ECG

All models except for Nismo models and those equipped with e-4ORCE all wheel drive qualify for the ECG

Dylan Robertson

13 August 2025

Nissan Ariya ECG

Nissan has introduced the Ariya Shiro, an entry-level model priced from £33,500, including the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG).

Prices have been adjusted across the range to ensure most models fall under the £40,000 threshold for the Expensive Car Supplement (ECS), lowering Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) costs.

Ariya Shiro models have a 63kWh battery, pearlescent white paint, wireless phone charging and Nissan’s ProPILOT driver assistance system.

Vehicles with the 63kWh battery offer up to 251 miles of range. Ariya models with the 87kWh battery start at £35,500, with up to 330 miles of range.

Of the Nissan Ariya models that qualify for the ECG, only the Evolve with the 87kWh battery is priced above £40,000, meaning most of the range falls below the ECS threshold.

All wheel drive models start at £45,500 and do not qualify for the ECG.

The range-topping performance variant, the Ariya Nismo, is priced from £56,630.

Fiona Mackay, marketing director at Nissan GB, said: “Securing eligibility for the UK Government’s £1,500 Electric Vehicle Grant makes Ariya more accessible than ever.

“It now offers greater value without compromising on the innovation, design, and performance our customers expect, and reflects our approach of removing barriers to EV ownership and empowering more drivers to make the switch to zero-emission driving.

“And this is just the beginning. Alongside Ariya and the newly launched All-New MICRA, we’re looking forward to the third-generation British-built LEAF later this year, followed by the electric Juke in 2026, also coming from our Sunderland plant.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
