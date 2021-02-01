Reading Time: 2 minutes

is making a number of important changes to its fleet management team with the appointment of

Andrea Patti, Liz Redmayne and Alex Edmond who will report to Fleet Director Peter McDonald.

NISSAN

The role changes come at a time when Nissan’s EV fleet sales operation is performing particularly strongly. New deals involving LEAF and e-NV200 are announced on a regular basis, with organisations in both the private and public sectors discovering the environmental and financial benefits of running Nissan EVs.

With ten years of experience selling electric vehicles, including the LEAF and e-NV200, Nissan GB has considerable heritage in the UK EV market and is trusted by large institutional fleets to offer advice and guidance on electric vehicles, and the positive role they can play in reducing a company’s overall fleet carbon footprint.

The first of the three members of staff to assume new roles is Andrea Patti who becomes Nissan’s new National Corporate Sales Manager.

He moves from his previous position as Commercial Vehicle Category Manager and will be responsible for all corporate and key account activity across the team. This includes the provision of aftersales support to customers and the management of relationships with LCV converters.

Andrea comes into his new role with extensive experience in the LCV market after leading Nissan’s Commercial Vehicle Category team for four years and having previously held several senior positions with the FCA Group.

Liz Redmayne is promoted from her role as a Corporate Sales Manager to a specially created position as National Leasing and Rental Manager. As Corporate Sales Manager, Liz successfully managed relationships with a number of key account holders such as DPD and the National Grid.

Her extensive fleet experience will certainly stand her in good stead. Before joining Nissan, she held positions at Volkswagen, Jaguar Land Rover and Inchcape Fleet Solutions, now rebranded as Kinto.

Alex Edmond is appointed Fleet Operations Manager, moving from his previous position as Fleet Campaign Deployment Manager, a position he has occupied for two of his five years with Nissan.

His promotion will see him become responsible for fleet strategy and marketing and his experience in financial campaign reporting, analytics and deployment will certainly prove useful. He will retain some responsibilities in those areas while assuming broader control of fleet operations within Nissan.